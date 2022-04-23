Dubai Shopping Malls Group to give up to AED 200,000 Eidiya to shoppers

The Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) has said that it will give away AED 200,000 cash as Eidiya to shoppers during the Eid Al Fitr.

The shoppers spending AED 100 or more at any of the participating malls can enter a raffle between April 22 till the third day of Eid.

An AED 200,000 will be given to 46 winners.

Customers spending AED 100 are eligible for a blue coupon. They can win up to AED 90,000. For purchase of a minimum of AED 250 a red coupon will be given and this will make people eligible to win up to AE 50,000.

Also, customers spending AED 350 will get a yellow coupon, giving them a chance to up to AED 60,000.

As many as 15 malls across Dubai will take part in the campaign.

These include Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Arabian Centre, Barsha Mall, Barsha South Mall, Ethihad Mall, Reef Mall, Times Square Centre, Al Quoz Mall, Central Mall, Crown Mall, Marhaba Mall, Town Mall, and the Jebel Ali Mall.