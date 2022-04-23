Dubai Police foil bid to smuggle $18.7 million drugs hidden in solar panels

The Dubai Police have foiled a bid to smuggle drugs worth $18.7 million into the country.

The police said that the cache of crystal methamphetamine, valued at AED68.7 million, was concealed in 264 solar panels.

They said in a Facebook post that 10 UAE residents were arrested for attempting to smuggle 1,056kg of the narcotic into the country.

The operation was carried out by the General Department of Anti-Narcotics.

A video by Dubai Police showed the contraband taken from a warehouse and transported to another location.

The Dubai Police has foiled an attempt to smuggle 1056 Kg of crystal meth into the country, with an estimated street value of AED 68,640,000 ($18.7 million). The operation dubbed "Panels", carried out by the General Department of Anti-Narcotics pic.twitter.com/XZwzKE4vKl — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 18, 2022