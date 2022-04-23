Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police foil bid to smuggle $18.7 million drugs hidden in solar panels

The Dubai Police have foiled a bid to smuggle drugs worth $18.7 million into the country.

The police said that the cache of crystal methamphetamine, valued at AED68.7 million, was concealed in 264 solar panels.

RELATED STORY: VIDEO: Dubai Police intercept drugs worth AED69M hidden in solar panels

They said in a Facebook post that 10 UAE residents were arrested for attempting to smuggle 1,056kg of the narcotic into the country.

The operation was carried out by the General Department of Anti-Narcotics.

A video by Dubai Police showed the contraband taken from a warehouse and transported to another location.

