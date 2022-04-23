Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ajman police to impose AED1,500 fine, 6 black points for speed-limit violation

The Ajman police have reminded people of an AED 1,500 fine and six black points for violation of the maximum speed limit.

The motorists were warned of the penalty for exceeding the maximum speed limit of 60km/hr.

The police also warned drivers that their vehicles will be seized for 15 days for the violations.

Authorities urged adherence to speed limits, especially during Ramadan, saying speeding before Iftar or Taraweeh prayers was a leading cause of traffic accidents.

The Dubai Police meanwhile also called on motorists to abide by traffic rules.

