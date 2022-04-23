Abu Dhabi’s car plate number ‘2’ sells for $6.3 million

The special single-digit vehicle plate number 2 sold for AED23.3 million ($6.3 million) at a charity auction for a global free meals campaign.

A total of AED111 million was raised on Wednesday night, with the money expected to be used for the One Billion Meals initiative to deliver food to people in 50 countries during Ramadan.

Dubai-based real-estate baron Hong Yang, 30, from China, made a bid of AED1.7 million for plate number ‘999’, code 2.

RELATED STORY: World’s third most expensive car plate number sells at AED 35m in Dubai

The auction in Dubai last weekend saw close to AED35 million being paid for ‘AA8’, with AED53 million raised that night. So far, over AED400 million has been raised.

Also, Etisalat’s diamond mobile numbers were collectively sold at AED419,000 while special mobile numbers put up by du were sold at a total of AED601 ,000.