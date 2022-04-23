Latest NewsNewsTFT News

14-day-long Dubai food fest to begin from May 2

The 14-day long Dubai Food Festival (DFF) will start on May 2 to showcase Dubai’s most exciting culinary offerings.

This is the return of the ninth edition of the food fest.

The festival will also offer an opportunity to provide visitors with a tour of the city, which is home to people of more than 200 nationalities.

The DFF will display homegrown cuisine and concepts created by Dubai’s restaurants.

The highlights of the festival will be Dubai Restaurant Week and Foodie Experiences to offer people exclusive dining experiences.

