UAE announces paid Eid holiday for private sector

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report52 mins ago

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE) announced a paid Eid holiday for the private sector.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Ministry said, “MOHRE announces that 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal for the year 1433 AH will be a paid leave for all private-sector workers in the country in celebration of #EidAlFitr.”


Earlier, the UAE Cabinet announced that the start of Eid holiday will start on April 30 (Saturday). Shawwal 3 is expected to fall on May 4 (Wednesday), but it is yet to be confirmed by the UAE’s Moon-sighting committee.

For the public sector, government employees will enjoy a nine-day Eid break from April 30 (Saturday) to May 9 (Monday).

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

