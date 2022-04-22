Eid Al Fitr in UAE most likely to fall on May 2, says astronomy center

The UAE’s International Astronomical Center (IAC) predicted that Eid Al Fitr in the country will likely fall on May 2, as is the case in most countries that marked the beginning of Ramadan last April 2.

Engineer Mohammed Shawkat Odeh, Director of IAC, said that sighting the crescent moon on April 30 “will be impossible because the moon will set before the sun”.

“Most countries that will try to sight the crescent moon on May 1 will most likely announce that May 2 is the first day of Eid al-Fitr,” Odeh said.

For India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, the first day of Eid is expected on May 3, according to Odeh.

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan which lasts 29 or 30 days based on when the crescent moon is sighted.