Latest News

Eid Al Fitr in UAE most likely to fall on May 2, says astronomy center

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago

The UAE’s International Astronomical Center (IAC) predicted that Eid Al Fitr in the country will likely fall on May 2, as is the case in most countries that marked the beginning of Ramadan last April 2.

Engineer Mohammed Shawkat Odeh, Director of IAC, said that sighting the crescent moon on April 30 “will be impossible because the moon will set before the sun”.

“Most countries that will try to sight the crescent moon on May 1 will most likely announce that May 2 is the first day of Eid al-Fitr,” Odeh said.

For India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, the first day of Eid is expected on May 3, according to Odeh.

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan which lasts 29 or 30 days based on when the crescent moon is sighted.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 641187400

It’s a 9-day Eid holiday break for UAE public sector!

1 min ago
FQ4s GqXwAAZ iN

UAE announces paid Eid holiday for private sector

53 mins ago
iStock 641187400

Eid al-Fitr holiday for UAE’s public sector begins on April 30

17 hours ago
ESCALERA 04192022 4

Duterte vows credible elections, admits vote-buying can’t be controlled

19 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button