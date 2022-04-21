Latest News

Robredo on Isko’s withdrawal call: ‘Hindi ko siya papatulan’

Presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo reiterated that she will not engage in a word war with Manila Mayor Isko Moreno after the latter called for her withdrawal from the presidential race. 

 

In a joint press conference with other presidential bets Sen. Ping Lacson and Norberto Gonzalez, Moreno called the Vice President ‘godmother of bullies’. He claimed that Robredo’s camp was urging other candidates to back out from the race.

 

In her response, Robredo said: “Hindi ko siya papatulan, dahil hindi naman ito simpleng laban lang naming dalawa. Laban ito ng bayan natin, may mas malaking laban na kailangan nating panalunin.”

 

“[I]to ‘yong magdedetermine kung anong klase ng pamamahala at pulitika ‘yong mananaig sa bayan natin in the next six years,” she added.

 

Earlier, Moreno said he has no plan to apologize to Robredo amid backlash from going off-script during their press conference.

 

“I don’t apologize for something I believe that is fair. I don’t say sorry for something I did that was within reason,” he said in an interview with reporters in CARAGA. 

 

Moreno insisted on his call for Robredo to back out from the race and said that other candidates less hated might have a fighting chance against Bongbong Marcos.

 

“It was me who said, ‘be a hero, withdraw, Leni.’ I said that, not Senator Lacson. Not Secretary Norberto Gonzales. Let me repeat, withdraw, Leni. That’s just from me alone. Don’t speculate anymore. Withdraw, Leni, let me sub for you,” he said.

