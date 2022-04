Mocha Uson slams Toni Gonzaga over Malacañang remarks: ‘Para mo na ring sinabi na diktador ang kanilang pamilya’

Mocha Uson has lashed out against Toni Gonzaga over her recent remarks that Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would soon be returning to his home in Malacañang.

Uson, a solid Duterte supporter, said in a video: “Si Pangulong [Rodrigo] Duterte nga po sinasabi na ang Malacañang ay kanya lamang pong opisina. Hindi niya po ito tahanan at ito ay pag aari ng taumbayan.”

“Para sabihin mo na babalik sa kanyang tahanan sa Malacañang si Marcos para mo na ring sinabi na diktador ang kanilang pamilya na ginawa na talagang tahanan ang Malacañang noon na umalis lang saglit at ngayon ay babalik para muling angkinin ito,” Mocha added. “Paalala lang po ang Malacañang ay pag-aari ng bawat Pilipino.”



Earlier, in a ‘UniTeam’ event in Cebu, Gonzaga said, “Konting konting panahon nalang, babalik na si BBM sa kanyang tahanan: Ang Malacañang. Kasama niya ang sambayanang Pilipino na naniniwala sa kaniya.”

Her statement did not sit well with the supporters of other presidential candidates including Uson, a known supporter of Mayor Isko Moreno.

“Malacañang is owned by the Filipino people, this is not anyone’s house, Toni Gonzaga. Ang tanga mo lang,” a Twitter user said.

“Their family treated the people’s tax as their money and now claiming that Malacañang is their home? How twisted is that,” another one added.

“This sentence alone indicates how much their campaign is just to bring back this certain family to power, and was never truly for the unity of the people like what they are trying to convey. Toni has definitely sold her soul and dignity,” another netizen added.