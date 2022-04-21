Latest News

Ka Leody on Isko’s ‘withdraw’, ‘pa-sub’ call: Foul ‘yun. Hindi maganda

Presidential candidate and labor leader Leody De Guzman believes that asking an opponent to withdraw from the presidential race is foul.

His remarks came following the much talked about call of Mayor Isko Moreno for Vice President Leni Robredo to back out from the race and let him “sub”.

“Tingin ko, ‘yung panawagang mag-withdraw publicly ay parang foul. Foul ‘yun. Hindi maganda. Kung gusto ninyo ng pagkakaisa laban kay Marcos dahil hindi tayo sang-ayon doon sa style at historical background ng mamang ‘yun, at nagkakaisa tayo, e di mag-unite tayo on the ground,” De Guzman said in a CNN interview.

The labor leader said that if he was Moreno and the camp of Robredo asked him to withdraw, he would not take revenge and do the same thing.

However, De Guzman had a strong call for other candidates to join hands in order to ensure that presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos and the Marcos family won’t seize the highest seat of power.

“Ipaliwanag natin ‘yung katotohanan ng lahat ng bagay na ‘yun. Magtulong-tulong at bahala na kung kanino pupunta ang mga tao,” he added.

De Guzman said he was not invited to attend the Easter press conference of Moreno, Sen. Ping Lacson and Norberto Gonzales.

“Salamat naman at hindi ako inimbitahan dahil hindi naman ako dadalo,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
