Eid al-Fitr holiday for UAE’s public sector begins on April 30

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources today announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday for the public sector will begin on April 30.

It will last until 3rd Shawwal 1443 H, which is yet to be declared.

On the occasion, the Authority conveyed its congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The Authority also offered greetings to the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic nations around the world on the occasion.

