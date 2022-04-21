Latest News

Duterte vows credible elections, admits vote-buying can’t be controlled

PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to hold credible elections in May while admitting that the buying of votes cannot be controlled.

Duterte reminded political allies and rivals of the need for peaceful elections while reiterating that he won’t tolerate terrorism.

“With regard to vote-buying, you cannot control that because it involves the distribution of envelopes. But if you terrorize, you send goons, that’s a different story. We will clash. Whether you belong to my party or not, you know, behave,” Duterte said at a campaign rally in Caloocan on Tuesday night.

“Do not terrorize the people, the elections must be free and it must be credible,” he added.

He also vowed limits on the number of armed bodyguards that a politician can employ.

“To the candidates, I repeat, you can only have two (bodyguards). My order to (Interior) Secretary (Eduardo) Año and to the police, to the military, the Alunan doctrine…more than two with firearms, whether long or short, you are already a private army. I said, ‘Arrest them,’” he said.

He added: “If they are just your companions and they have no firearms, that’s OK. But if it’s like in Mindanao, where there are three or four vehicles filled with people displaying (firearms) on every trip, I won’t allow it.”

