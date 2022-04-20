Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Vehicle rental service on smart app launched in Ajman

Staff Report

Vehicle rental services via a smart app has officially been launched in Ajman.

The new smart vehicle rental service, launched by the Ajman Transport Authority in collaboration with its strategic partner ‘Udrive,’ will enable residents and visitors to rent vehicles through the smart app.

For the service, the rental amount includes fuel and parking ticket.

Ahmed Saqr Al Matroushi, CEO of the Commercial Services Corporation, said that the hourly vehicle rental system could prove a viable alternative for users of public transportation in the Emirate.

