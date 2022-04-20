Robredo fan girls over Piolo Pascual’s video for his support to her candidacy as president

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo was all praise for Filipino actor Piolo Pascual for his support to her candidacy as president.

Like a true fan, Robredo couldn’t hide her excitement when she found that Pascual was among the viewers of her live Facebook video.

Robredo had gone live on Facebook from her van on Tuesday, April 19.

“Oh my God! Si Piolo Pascual nanonood. Bigla ako na-conscious,” said Robredo in the video when Pascual’s name popped up on the screen.

Robredo was trying to suppress a smile admitting that she was a “huge, huge fan” of the actor.

“Thank you very much for the support. Siguro nakarating na sa ’yo, even before, that I’m such a huge, huge fan. So ‘yung pag-declare mo ng support, it really meant the world. So maraming salamat,” said Robredo.

Earlier, the A-list actor had released a video endorsing Robredo in the presidential race.