Partial deployment of OFWs to Ethiopia begins

The authorities have decided to partially lift the ban on the deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Ethiopia.

The decision came after the crisis alert level in the East African country was downgraded from 4 to 2.

Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) announced the resumption of the deployment of returning OFWs to eight regions and independent chartered cities in Ethiopia.

The deployment of Filipino workers was allowed to Addis Ababa, Dire Dawa, Oromia, Somali, Southern Nations, Nationalities and People’s Region, Gambella, Harari and Southwest Ethiopia People’s Region.

“Under Alert Level 2, the processing and deployment of workers will be allowed only for OFWs with existing employment contracts,” the POEA said.

However, a total ban on the deployment of OFWs remains in areas under Alert Level 4.

