Malacañang insists Supreme Court junked petition to rename NAIA

Presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar said that the Supreme Court has already junked a petition to rename the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Manila International Airport.

Andanar said that the high court already dismissed the petition filed by Larry Gadon in 2020.

“There has to be a congressional action to repeal the Republic Act No. 6639, which renamed MIA to NAIA. It can be remembered that the Supreme Court in 2020 already junked the petition to nullify the said law,” Andanar said.

Duterte Youth party-list Representative Ducielle Marie Cardema has filed a bill seeking to rename the current Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Manila International Airport.

Cardema’s House Bill 10833 stated that the current name of the airport was politicized.

“The name of our international gateway should have not been politicized in the first place. It was named NAIA in 1987 during the time of then-President Corazon Aquino, it was a self-serving and highly-politicized act in connection with her late husband, an anti-Marcos leader, the late Senator Ninoy Aquino, who was also close with CPP-NPA leaders and even to foreigners who claimed Sabah,” Cardema said.

“Common sense dictates, that it is easier for foreigners and tourists who travel across the world, to locate our country and our international gateway if it is named after our country’s capital, and it gives a sense of national pride for the millions of Filipinos to call it again as the Manila International Airport,” the lawmaker added.