Isko Moreno calls Robredo ‘godmother of bullies’

Presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is not backing down on attacking Vice President Leni Robredo even calling her the ‘godmother of bullies’.

Moreno also challenged Robredo to deny that she and her camp asked presidential bets to withdraw from the race.

“I challenge the honorable Vice President Leni Robredo, deny. Deny niyo na hindi niyo kami pinaatras, na hindi niyo pinaatras si Norberto Gonzales, hindi niyo pinaatras si Senator Ping. Ang tanong ko, bakit, kayo lang ba ang may karapatan tumtakbo?” Moreno said in an ambush interview.

Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez reiterated that they are not actively pursuing unification talks.

“There are no active efforts from anybody in the campaign officially… I think what’s happening here is that there are third parties talking to them, encouraging them to join forces,” Gutierrez said.

Moreno took a swipe at Robredo and even accused her of relying on teleprompter.

“Barry, tabi ka na sa gedlix Pasalitain mo amo mo… O baka hindi niya mabasa, kailangan niya teleprompter,” Moreno said.

Moreno also slammed Robredo’s supporters calling them bullies.

“When you allow bully, you’re also the biggest bully. You’re the godfather of bully, in this case, godmother,” Moreno said.

“Lahat ng masakit na salita – bobo, artista lang, walang alam, pampogi lang, cute lang, lahat ng masakit na salita, linunok ko na, nakain ko na, natae ko na. Araw-araw na lang,” he added.