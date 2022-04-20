Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino archbishop reappointed to Vatican worship office

Archbishop Romulo Valles of Davao. Photo from CBCP.

Pope Francis has reappointed the Filipino archbishop as member of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments at the Vatican for the second term.

The reappointment of Archbishop Romulo Valles of Davao was conveyed on March 18 by the Vatican’s secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to Archbishop Arthur Roche, prefect of the Vatican department, but Davao Archdiocese only made it public on April 17.

Archbishop Valles, a former president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), earlier served in the same post for five years.

RELATED STORY: Pope Francis commends Filipinos for bringing joy worldwide in occasion of 500 years of Christianity in PH

The Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments is the congregation of the Roman Curia which handles liturgical practices of the Latin Church.

Archbishop Valles was surprised by the reappointment, but said in a letter to Archbishop Roche, “It is a joy to serve the Church in this manner.”

According to the Philippine bishops’ conference website he was getting ready to serve his archdiocese full time.

Archbishop Valles was elected president of the bishops’ conference in 2017, succeeding Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan. He was also the president of the conference during the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines in 2021.

