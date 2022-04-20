Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ex-boxing champion Amir Khan robbed of watch at gunpoint

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 mins ago

Former world champion boxer Amir Khan was robbed of his watch at a gunpoint in London on Monday.

Khan, 35, said he and his wife Faryal were confronted by two men with a gun who stole the watch.

“Just had my watch taken off me at gunpoint in East London, Leyton,” Khan tweeted. “I crossed the road with Faryal; luckily she was a few steps behind me. Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whilst having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe.”

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “Police were called at 21:15 on Monday, April 18 to High Road, Leyton. A man aged in his 30s is alleged to have been approached by two males who threatened him with a firearm before stealing his watch and fleeing. There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries. Police responded and conducted an area search.”

As of posting time, no arrests have been made but authorities have initiated an investigation regarding the incident.

