Duterte urges public to prepare list of preferred candidates on election day

President Rodrigo Duterte has urged the public to consider preparing their list of candidates on election day saying it is tricky to remember the names of all candidates running for polls.

In a speech during the PDP-Laban event, Duterte admits that he has been guilty of forgetting to bring a list of his preferred political bets when he voted in previous elections.

Duterte said that preparing a list would help voters remember their candidates.

“It would be good kung magdala kayo ng listahan – kung sinuman ‘yung kandidato ninyo – kunin ninyo sa sinusuportahan ninyong kandidato,” Duterte said.

Duterte added that it will not put voters in bad light.

“You know there’s a lot of people who think na masama ‘yang magdala ka ng papel. Hindi ho. It’s all right, lalo na kung magkopya ka because you cannot remember ‘pag nandoon ka na,” he said.

Duterte said regardless whether a voter would prefer straight ticket voting or mixed candidates, bringing a list is still advisable.

“If you want to vote straight, fine; if not, then you can choose. Maglista kayo ng mga kandidato na gusto ninyo. It is all right to copy a list prepared by you or a sample ballot that is given to you during election time,” he added.