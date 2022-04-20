DFA attributes distribution of ‘pre-shaded’ ballots to human error

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has attributed the distribution of ‘pre-shaded’ ballots to human error of the consulate personnel handling official ballots for overseas absentee voting (OAV).

At an inquiry, DFA Undersecretary Brigido Dulay told the Senate electoral reforms and people’s participation committee: “I would like to emphasize and inform the committee that there is no truth to the allegations circulating on social media that pre-shaded ballots were distributed to overseas voters.”

The official denied that pre-shaded ballots meant to benefit presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his running mate, Sara Duterte, were handed out at various overseas polling posts.

“By virtue of a human error, when the ballot was given out to the voter, two ballots that were sticking together after coming out of the printing press, and when this ballot was filled up, the voter actually filled two ballots,” he said.

The DFA official said that the “supposedly spoiled ballot was then mistakenly handed to another voter, causing the impression that the ballot received was pre-shaded,” while dismissing reports of similar pre-shaded ballots being handed out to voters in Dubai.

Earlier, the Philippine embassy in Singapore had confirmed that a spoiled ballot was “inadvertently and unintentionally” given to a voter, but had said that it was only an isolated incident.

A ballot had the names of vice-presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and other senatorial bets already shaded, but no one was shaded for president.