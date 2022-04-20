Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ajman Police warn of dangers of children playing online games due to exposure to fraud, blackmail

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 mins ago

The Ajman Police have warned parents of the adverse impact of online games on children.

During a campaign, Major Noura Sultan Al Shamsi, Head of Media and Public Relations Department, Ajman Police, said the police are making efforts to increase awareness on the dangers of online games.

She said that sharing personal data, private photos, text messages and audio conversations online increase vulnerabilities for children.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi residents warned of extortion, blackmail by online scammers

Al Shamsi warned against extortionists gathering children’s personal data and photos for blackmailing, bullying and threats and urged parents to keep an eye on their children as they play games online.

She said Ajman Police and the Social Support Center will extend all help stating that children are vulnerable to fraud and theft while using bank cards to subscribe or buy games.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Isko Leni

Isko Moreno calls Robredo ‘godmother of bullies’

28 seconds ago
Amir Khan Boxer

Ex-boxing champion Amir Khan robbed of watch at gunpoint

9 mins ago
Merraflor Simbre 280k

Airport cleaner returns Php280,000 cash to OFW

15 mins ago
Gloria Sevilla Credit The Film Development Council of the Philippines

Tributes paid to multi-award winning actress Gloria Sevilla

21 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button