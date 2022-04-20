Ajman Police warn of dangers of children playing online games due to exposure to fraud, blackmail

The Ajman Police have warned parents of the adverse impact of online games on children.

During a campaign, Major Noura Sultan Al Shamsi, Head of Media and Public Relations Department, Ajman Police, said the police are making efforts to increase awareness on the dangers of online games.

She said that sharing personal data, private photos, text messages and audio conversations online increase vulnerabilities for children.

Al Shamsi warned against extortionists gathering children’s personal data and photos for blackmailing, bullying and threats and urged parents to keep an eye on their children as they play games online.

She said Ajman Police and the Social Support Center will extend all help stating that children are vulnerable to fraud and theft while using bank cards to subscribe or buy games.