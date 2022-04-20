Airport cleaner returns Php280,000 cash to OFW

An airport cleaner in Cagayan de Oro City drew praise for her honesty for returning about PhP280,000 cash to an overseas Filipino worker (OFW).

Merraflor Simbre, a cleaner at the Laguindingan Airport, returned 40 Saudi Riyals (500) which she had recovered from the comfort room of the airport’s arrival area. The money amounted to approximately PhP280,000.

RELATED STORY: Honest airport cleaner returns bag with estimated Php430k cash

The Airport authorities returned the lost cash to Evangeline Maghanoy, a domestic helper based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, who had earlier arrived in the country on April 17.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) praised Simbre for upholding values of integrity and honesty in the service to the public.