21GW wind power possible in PH by 2040 – World Bank

The Philippines has a potential for 21 gigawatt of offshore wind power by 2040, said a study released by the Department of Energy and the World Bank.

The potential is equivalent to about a fifth of the country’s electricity supply.

RELATED STORY: UAE announces Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, to invest AED 600B in renewable energy resources

The installation of more wind power could reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuels.

In 2020, fossil fuels accounted for about 79% of its power generation mix, a report by Reuters said citing a government data for this, while the renewable energy only had a 21% share of the energy mix and had dropped from 34% in 2008.

Solar, wind, and biomass together contributed little less than 4% while coal accounted for nearly 60% of the 2020 mix.

READ ON: BBM-Sara tandem pushes for nuclear energy option to lower power rates

The government is looking to increase the share of renewable energy to 35% by 2030 and to 50% by 2040.

Ndiamé Diop, World Bank country director for Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand said the Philippines’ “waters have conditions that are well-suited to offshore wind.”

However, there are also challenges in establishing wind power industry like cost, transmission, logistics, financing and ownership issues.