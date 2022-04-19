Latest NewsNewsTFT News

VIRAL: New Filipino lawyer shares heart-wrenching story behind motivations to pass bar exams

A new Filipino lawyer went viral after sharing his inspiring story behind his motivations to take up law and pass the exams.

Atty. Rofel Kiamco shared that it was his father, Ruben Laping Kiamco Sr., whose untimely death made him vow to pursue law to defend his family and the abused from oppressors.

“Sometime in 2012, he was engaged in a fight (he was alone against ten men, more or less) and was maliciously charged with attempted murder and frustrated murder in RTC Br. 25 and MCTC Catmon. He died subsequently in 2013 while his cases were pending,” recalled Atty. Kiamco.

Atty. Kiamco shared that the wrongful and malicious insinuation of the police made his father and their family suffer.

“His death caused me sorrow and grief, which struck me because he died without a lawyer in the family to defend him in court – except a lawyer from PAO. That malicious imputation by the police squeezed my heart, and on his grave, I made a vow to him to pursue Law studies so that I may defend our family and the abused from the abusers,” said Atty. Kiamco.

He is one of the 8,241 out of 11,402 examinees who passed the 2022 Bar Exams.

As of posting time, Atty. Kiamco’s post reached over 206,000 reactions with many leaving heartfelt comments about his father. Netizens also congratulated him now that they have a lawyer in the family.

“To my beloved late father, Boyax, here is now my promise – a Lawyer – who will defend our family and do justice and fairness to everyone,” said Atty. Kiamco.

