UAE streamlines new entry visas from 30 days to 60 days

Under the new UAE Cabinet decision on new types of entry and residency visas, visit visa holders can now enter and stay in the country for 60 days as standard. The decision effectively doubles the time tourists can spend in the UAE.

Before this, tourists from countries with visit visa on arrival were only being given 30 days stay in the UAE, with a nine-day grace period before overstaying fines were applied—AED200 on the first day and AED100 for each consecutive day.

This was part of the sweeping visa and residence system reform introduced by the UAE on Monday.

It has outlined 10 types of entry and residence visa schemes with simplified requirements and more benefits, including the expanded 10-year residency scheme called Golden Visas.

RELATED STORY: UAE introduces 10 types of new entry, residence visas

The decision aims to attract and retain entrepreneurs, top talent, especially those in the field of tourism, economic and educational sectors.

The new visas introduced require no host or sponsor; offer multi-entry, 60 days validity; and has one unified application platform.

A job exploration entry visa was among those newly introduced. “It is granted to those classified in the first or second or third skill level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the fresh graduates of the best 500 universities in the world and the minimum educational level should be a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent,” the Cabinet decision states.

Meanwhile, more benefits are offered to facilitate family members’ residence, and longer flexible grace periods that reach up to 6 months to stay in the country after the residence permit is cancelled or expired, in addition to facilitating and simplifying the requirements of all residence types.