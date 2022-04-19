Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Presidential candidate Norberto Gonzales says sorry to Robredo

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Presidential candidate Norberto Gonzales has apologized to Vice President Leni Robredo after his statement saying that the second placer in surveys should withdraw from the race.

Gonzales admits that he was uncomfortable when Manila Mayor Isko Moreno made the call for Robredo to withdraw.

“If you meet the Vice President, tell her I’m sorry. Yes, I’m apologizing to her because what we need is something better after the elections,” he said.

RELATED STORY: ‘Huwag magpatalo sa emosyon’: Robredo tells supporters amid macho politics against her

“I wasn’t comfortable there. Wala sa usapan…Oh yes, you can say that. And I have said that to friends,” he added.

Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said that they appreciate the gesture of the former defense chief.

READ ON: Marcos retains lead in OCTA survey, Robredo posts highest increase

“We appreciate the gesture, but an apology is unnecessary. Sanay na kami sa ganyan. We are adults. Di kami nagpapadala sa emosyon,” he said in statement.

“And with 20 days till the elections, we are focused on working doubletime with the People’s Campaign. Tuloy lang ang pagkilos. Ipapanalo natin ito,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

requirements asg tft

No to salary requirement – OFWs urge PH gov’t to ease ASG process

4 hours ago
ASG

OFWs in UAE appeal to PH gov’t to lower salary requirement for ASG applications

5 hours ago
iStock 1129629284 1

More young PH workers shifting jobs: Microsoft

6 hours ago
Equiti metro station

Dubai Metro renames Umm Al Sheif station to Equiti

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button