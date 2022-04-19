Presidential candidate Norberto Gonzales says sorry to Robredo

Presidential candidate Norberto Gonzales has apologized to Vice President Leni Robredo after his statement saying that the second placer in surveys should withdraw from the race.

Gonzales admits that he was uncomfortable when Manila Mayor Isko Moreno made the call for Robredo to withdraw.

“If you meet the Vice President, tell her I’m sorry. Yes, I’m apologizing to her because what we need is something better after the elections,” he said.

RELATED STORY: ‘Huwag magpatalo sa emosyon’: Robredo tells supporters amid macho politics against her

“I wasn’t comfortable there. Wala sa usapan…Oh yes, you can say that. And I have said that to friends,” he added.

Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said that they appreciate the gesture of the former defense chief.

READ ON: Marcos retains lead in OCTA survey, Robredo posts highest increase

“We appreciate the gesture, but an apology is unnecessary. Sanay na kami sa ganyan. We are adults. Di kami nagpapadala sa emosyon,” he said in statement.

“And with 20 days till the elections, we are focused on working doubletime with the People’s Campaign. Tuloy lang ang pagkilos. Ipapanalo natin ito,” he added.