Panel set to transform Expo 2020 site into business hub

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has appointed a committee to transform Expo 2020 site into a business hub.

According to Dubai Media Office, the Committee led by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group will oversee the site’s transformation into District 2020, residential and business district.

The Supreme Committee with a tenure of three years will develop different projects and transform existing infrastructure into new facilities besides exploring investment opportunities with the private sector.

The other members of the Supreme Committee include Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and director general of Expo 2020 Dubai, Mohammed Al Shaibani, director general of Dubai Ruler’s Court, Abdulrahman Al Saleh, director general of Dubai’s Department of Finance, and Helal Al Marri, director general of the emirate’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

The District 2020 will become the a cycle-friendly, traffic-free suburb to include an autonomous-vehicle route, a 10-kilometre cycling track, interconnected, wide pedestrian pathways and a 5km jogging track, as per reports from The National.

The place will also have space for 85 start-ups and small businesses as it opens towards the end of this year.