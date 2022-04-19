No to salary requirement – OFWs urge PH gov’t to ease ASG process

Filipinos in the UAE have urged the PH gov’t anew to lower or completely abolish the salary grade requirements for the Affidavit of Support and Guarantee (ASG), to make it easier to bring their loved ones overseas.

Currently, Filipino expats are required to provide proof that they are financially capable to support their relatives in order for them to visit the UAE, with a minimum requirement of AED 10,000 (or approximately PHP142,000). This amount had been increased in August 2020 up by 185.71 percent from AED3,500 years prior.

This means that even for a single Filipino nurse who earns a competitive salary of AED5,000 to AED8,000, inviting a family member to visit the UAE would be a challenge.

ASG is an important document that must be presented to the Philippines ’ immigration departure before they are allowed to board the plane. This is used to prevent illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

This, after OFWs hailed the UAE’s move to ease access to entry and residency visas as the country positions itself as an ideal destination to live, work, and invest.

Under the new directives, UAE visitors can apply for new types of visas for jobs, business, tourism, visit, studies and temporary work mission — without the need host or sponsor, for the first time. All entry visas are available for single or multiple entry.

Malou Prado, owner of a travel agency in the UAE, highlighted that it’s time for Philippine authorities to take a closer look at the requirements for OFWs to bring their families in line with the new rules.

“Kailangan talagang ibaba – kung UAE nga visa lang lots of consideration na, bakit ang Pilipinas ang laki ng requirements sa sweldo? Dapat ibalik sa AED 3,500 or better i-abolish na iyan,” said Prado.

“Philippine embassy and immigration should give at least A consideration to all OFW who wish to bring their family regardless of how much salary they are earning monthly, without any restrictions and lots of mandatory requirements,” said a netizen on their post at The Filipino Times.

Another netizen suggested extending the benefit for relatives up to the 4th degree.

“The Philippine Consulate in Dubai must revise the salary requirements for obtaining Affidavit of Support and Guarantee and extend it until 4th degree of consanguinity,” said the netizen.