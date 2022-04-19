Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man jailed in Dubai for concealing drugs in underwear

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report57 mins ago

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a man to three months in prison for concealing drugs in an underwear.

The detainee in Dubai Central jail for carrying drug-soaked paper clips inside his underwear to smuggle drugs into the jail, media reports said.

He reportedly faces charges of possessing six electronic cigarette filters containing narcotic substances, as per reports from Khaleej Times.

RELATED STORY: VIDEO: Dubai Police intercept drugs worth AED69M hidden in solar panels

Earlier at Dubai’s Central Prison gate during routine body search, a police officer got suspicious and made the detainee take off his underwear as he covered himself with a towel.

After the undergarment was cut open with a razor, authorities found three paper clips laced with drugs.

The search was recorded on CCTV camera in presence of three members of the General Department of Narcotics Control and the head of the prison internal security department.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report57 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Leni Robredo Norberto Gonzales

Presidential candidate Norberto Gonzales says sorry to Robredo

2 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 04 19 at 12.44.47 PM

UAE streamlines new entry visas from 30 days to 60 days

18 mins ago
Rofel Kiamco

VIRAL: New Filipino lawyer shares heart-wrenching story behind motivations to pass bar exams

30 mins ago
Leni Robredo Catriona Gray

Catriona Gray endorses Leni-Kiko tandem

48 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button