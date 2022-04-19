Man jailed in Dubai for concealing drugs in underwear

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a man to three months in prison for concealing drugs in an underwear.

The detainee in Dubai Central jail for carrying drug-soaked paper clips inside his underwear to smuggle drugs into the jail, media reports said.

He reportedly faces charges of possessing six electronic cigarette filters containing narcotic substances, as per reports from Khaleej Times.

Earlier at Dubai’s Central Prison gate during routine body search, a police officer got suspicious and made the detainee take off his underwear as he covered himself with a towel.

After the undergarment was cut open with a razor, authorities found three paper clips laced with drugs.

The search was recorded on CCTV camera in presence of three members of the General Department of Narcotics Control and the head of the prison internal security department.