Isko Moreno refuses to apologize, reiterates call for Leni to withdraw

Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is not backing down on his call for Vice President Leni Robredo to withdraw from the presidential race.

“I don’t apologize for something I believe that is fair. I don’t say sorry for something I did that was within reason,” Moreno said in an interview with reporters in CARAGA.

Moreno insists on his call for Robredo to back out from the race and said that other candidates less hated might have a fighting chance against Bongbong Marcos.

“It was me who said, ‘be a hero, withdraw, Leni.’ I said that, not Senator Lacson. Not Secretary Norberto Gonzales. Let me repeat, withdraw, Leni. That’s just from me alone. Don’t speculate anymore. Withdraw, Leni, let me sub for you,” he said.

Moreno said he will stand firm to what he believe in and he will not be intimated by bullies.

“I was made stronger by the situation in my life when young. All my life, many people have bullied me, and even now, these yellow-pinks are still bullies. And I will not let go. You are bullies, and it has to stop,” he said.