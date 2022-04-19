Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Isko Moreno refuses to apologize, reiterates call for Leni to withdraw

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is not backing down on his call for Vice President Leni Robredo to withdraw from the presidential race.

“I don’t apologize for something I believe that is fair. I don’t say sorry for something I did that was within reason,” Moreno said in an interview with reporters in CARAGA.

Moreno insists on his call for Robredo to back out from the race and said that other candidates less hated might have a fighting chance against Bongbong Marcos.

RELATED STORY: Willie Ong disagrees with Isko Moreno on calls for VP Leni to withdraw

“It was me who said, ‘be a hero, withdraw, Leni.’ I said that, not Senator Lacson. Not Secretary Norberto Gonzales. Let me repeat, withdraw, Leni. That’s just from me alone. Don’t speculate anymore. Withdraw, Leni, let me sub for you,” he said.

Moreno said he will stand firm to what he believe in and he will not be intimated by bullies.

“I was made stronger by the situation in my life when young. All my life, many people have bullied me, and even now, these yellow-pinks are still bullies. And I will not let go. You are bullies, and it has to stop,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

requirements asg tft

No to salary requirement – OFWs urge PH gov’t to ease ASG process

3 hours ago
ASG

OFWs in UAE appeal to PH gov’t to lower salary requirement for ASG applications

4 hours ago
iStock 1129629284 1

More young PH workers shifting jobs: Microsoft

6 hours ago
Equiti metro station

Dubai Metro renames Umm Al Sheif station to Equiti

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button