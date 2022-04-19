Isko Moreno explains photo with Bongbong Marcos

Following his call for the withdrawal of Vice President Leni Robredo from the presidential race, a photo of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno meeting with survey frontrunner Bongbong Marcos surfaced.

The picture was taken last February 21 in Manila and Moreno denied insinuations that he had teamed up with Marcos.

“Ang nangyari doon, nag-cut ako ng ribbon. Ako mayor, salamat may negosyo, may trabaho tapos nagkasal ako,” he said.

“Kinasal ko yung may-ari. It was supposed to be a surprise sa kaniyang long-term partner,” Moreno added.

Moreno then hit the Robredo camp for putting malice on the old photo.

“Galing na naman sa dilaw. Straightforward, dilaw talaga,” Moreno told reporters without any proof of his claims.

“Marumi talaga maglaro ang dilaw,” he added.

On Sunday, Moreno and Senator Ping Lacson hit Vice President Leni Robredo and accused her as someone who can’t be trusted.

The two presidential candidates disclosed that Robredo tried to fool them for saying that she wants to unite the opposition and has no interest in running for the country’s second top post.

“I was fooled also in the face by the Vice President. She said to my face, 1,000 times that she will not run for president,” Moreno said in a press conference in Makati on Sunday.

“We were made to believe to unite, but we were fooled, literally in our face. That kind of person cannot be trusted. Kung ganun pa lang, may masama nang intention from the very beginning, hindi agad puwede pagkatiwalaan,” he added.

Moreno also said in 2019 that he will not be running for the May 2022 polls but later on filed his candidacy.