Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Metro renames Umm Al Sheif station to Equiti

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Photo from RTA Dubai.

Dubai’s Umm Al Sheif metro station has been renamed as Equiti metro station after the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) granted Equiti Group, a provider of brokerage services, the naming rights of the metro station.

The group got the naming rights for a period of 10 years.

The station operates on the Red Line of Dubai Metro network and is strategically located and is near a number of landmarks including Burj Al Arab and Mall of the Emirates, which has its own station.

RELATED STORY: Dubai RTA renames Rashidiya, Jafiliya metro stations

The renaming process will take place this month and the RTA will mount new exterior signboards and update on-board voice announcements across trains.

Abdul Kalbat, chief executive of the Rail Agency at RTA said the naming rights for metro stations offers a rewarding investment opportunity for companies and businesses in the UAE enabling them to promote their brands in Dubai.

He added that the Dubai Metro stations are a strategic location for investors to showcase their brand and the “ metro is the mainstay of transportation in Dubai and a key hub in the daily commute of hundreds of thousands of various community members.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

requirements asg tft

No to salary requirement – OFWs urge PH gov’t to ease ASG process

3 hours ago
ASG

OFWs in UAE appeal to PH gov’t to lower salary requirement for ASG applications

4 hours ago
iStock 1129629284 1

More young PH workers shifting jobs: Microsoft

6 hours ago
Abu Dhabi corniche landscape

Abu Dhabi adds 80 economic activities in 2021

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button