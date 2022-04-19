Dubai Metro renames Umm Al Sheif station to Equiti

Dubai’s Umm Al Sheif metro station has been renamed as Equiti metro station after the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) granted Equiti Group, a provider of brokerage services, the naming rights of the metro station.

The group got the naming rights for a period of 10 years.

The station operates on the Red Line of Dubai Metro network and is strategically located and is near a number of landmarks including Burj Al Arab and Mall of the Emirates, which has its own station.

The renaming process will take place this month and the RTA will mount new exterior signboards and update on-board voice announcements across trains.

Abdul Kalbat, chief executive of the Rail Agency at RTA said the naming rights for metro stations offers a rewarding investment opportunity for companies and businesses in the UAE enabling them to promote their brands in Dubai.

He added that the Dubai Metro stations are a strategic location for investors to showcase their brand and the “ metro is the mainstay of transportation in Dubai and a key hub in the daily commute of hundreds of thousands of various community members.”