Dubai, Abu Dhabi office rental rates return to pre-COVID levels

The office rents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have returned to pre-COVID level, according to global real estate consultancy Knight Frank’s analysis released on Monday.

The consultancy said that five out of 27 locations in Dubai have seen office rents return to pre-pandemic level while in Abu Dhabi, the city’s best buildings continue to show rental resilience.

According to Knight Frank leading the recovery in office rents in Dubai is Business Bay, where average rents have increased from AED 76 per square foot in Q1 2020 to AED 101 per square foot at present.

In Abu Dhabi, office rents in all of the main submarkets have shown stability during Q1 and on an annualised basis, the Corniche Area saw average rents increase by 7.2 per cent over the last 12 months to AED 1,675 per sm.

The company however cited lack of new prime stock for an “upward pressure on rents in high-quality buildings in some locations.”

The office rents are now up to 14.5% higher than in 2020 (Corniche Area), or 2.5% in the case of both Al Reem Island and Capital Centre.