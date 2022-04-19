Cleaner jailed in Dubai for stealing telephone headset

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced an Asian cleaner to three months in prison for stealing a European tourist’s telephone headset.

The Court ordered his deportation subsequently for the theft at a hotel room last January, media reports said.

A European man reported that his father’s headset had been stolen during a trip to Dubai.

After activating the tracking application to find the lost device it was detected in the hotel with the cleaner of the hotel.

Later, the accused confessed to the crime and other thefts.