Abu Dhabi adds 80 economic activities in 2021

The Abu Dhabi Business Centre (ADBC) has said that 80 new economic activities were added in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

The addition of new services raised economic activities to 4062 by the end of last year.

Fresh activities spanned vital business sectors including 40 new commercial activities, 25 professional, six industrial, five agricultural, two crafts activities and two in the tourism sector.

The Abu Dhabi Business Centre, a unit of the emirate’s Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said this reflected the vitality of the business sector in Abu Dhabi.

Mohammed Al Mansouri, executive director of the Abu Dhabi Business Centre, said this also points to their efforts to ensure the ease of doing business.

Additional activities included television and radio broadcasting via encrypted and open channels, e-sports event management, securities lending and borrowing agency, safe custody of collateral and mortgages and insurances, general clearing for securities, buying and selling securities for personal accounts, insurance products marketing, certificate of deposit services, securities remote access trading, car mortgage, and social innovation development and administration.

