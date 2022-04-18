UAE hospital records 50 children treated for swallowing harmful objects in one year

At least 50 children were treated in a UAE hospital in the past one year for swallowing harmful objects. These include chemicals and electronic objects.

The Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital admitted over 50 children in one year some of whom sustained severe damage to their digestive systems, said Emirates Health Services (EHS).

Five cases were attended to within 10 days including two children drinking detergents used for clearing drains. According to hospital officials, one child was left with severe damage to the esophagus while the other with permanent injuries in the stomach and esophagus.

Two other children were brought to the hospital after swallowing batteries and more than five magnets, each.

The common objects swallowed by children were batteries, magnets, nails and chicken bones, which doctors have warned can cause serious harm.

Yasser Kamal Rashid, pediatric gastroenterologist at the Al Qassimi Hospital, urged parents to keep harmful substances out of a child’s reach.

“Such incidents can damage or burn a hole in some areas of the child’s digestive system, which may require an open-chest surgery to replace the esophagus with part of the intestine, or connect two body organs which may sometimes prove fatal for the child,” said Rashid.