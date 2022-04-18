Marcos retains lead in OCTA survey, Robredo posts highest increase

Vice President Leni Robredo has gained the largest increase in numbers in a presidential survey conducted by OCTA research group, but Ferdinand Marcos Jr. remains the leader of the race.

Results of the Tugon ng Masa Survey conducted on April 2 to 6 showed that Marcos recorded 57% preference votes.

The survey, which asked 1,200 respondents, has a ±3% margin of error.

Marcos recorded an increase of 2% compared to his February numbers of 55%.

Robredo on the other hand posted 22% preference vote, up by 7% from 15% preference vote in February.

She gained 35% preference in the National Capital Region, 21% in Balance Luzon, 23% in the Visayas, and 23% in Mindanao.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno ranked third with 9% preference vote, a drop from his 11% last February.

Sen. Manny Pacquiao also experienced a dip in his number from 10% down to 7%.

Senator Ping Lacson registered 4% preference vote.

On Sunday, Moreno asked Robredo to make the supreme sacrifice by “withdrawing from the presidential race”.

“I’m calling for Leni to withdraw. Come and join us. Kasi whatever she’s doing against Marcos is not effective,” he said.

Moreno’s call was met by strong criticism from Robredo’s supporters.