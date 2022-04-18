Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Lacson rejects survey that claims 50% Filipinos are Marcos loyalists

Staff Report1 hour ago

The Philippine Presidential candidate, Senator Panfilo Lacson, has rejected a recent Pulse Asia survey that says that 50% of Filipinos are Marcos loyalists.

The Pulse Asia voter preference survey put the former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., as a frontrunner with 56 percent support base.

“I cannot believe for the life of me that there are more than 50 percent loyalists in this country. Marcos loyalists for that matter,” Lacson said in a press conference.

“I have yet to be convinced. I cannot yet figure out na (that) more than 50 percent of Filipinos are Marcos loyalists. I don’t know. I don’t know about you but that’s me. That’s my opinion,” he added.

Lacson said that people have suffered from the impact of martial law whose effects are still there.

“Kasi nandiyan pa rin ‘yung sakit ng martial law, hindi ba? And we often hear from our people, na especially ‘yung hindi pa na-co-compensate, ‘di ba?,” he said.

He said that Marcos’ number could be higher due to a negative attitude towards the Vice President.

“Baka nga tama ‘yung sinasabi nila na ‘yung negative attitude towards the vice president doon napupunta because ‘yung psyche ng Pilipino lagi sa liyamado, ‘di ba?,” he raised.

