Lacson, Moreno believe that 2022 election surveys may be ‘compromised, polluted’

Presidential candidates Sen. Ping Lacson and Mayor Isko Moreno believe that pre-election surveys for the May 2022 polls may be ‘polluted’ to favor some candidates.

“If we believe in surveys, sana wala kami dito ngayon. The fact na nandito kami, and we will prove it to you later, subject to verification, that we could prove to you na polluted ‘yung surveys. We have evidence, we are just verifying na ‘yung mga enumerators ay napasok na ng mga malalaking or what you call political oligarchs,” Moreno said.

“Pulse Asia and SWS may not know it because they are the ones doing the analysis, but the raw data that they are getting maybe subject to further study kasi hawak-hawak namin ngayon na nahuli na namin ‘yung gumagawa ng survey sa kalsada,” the Manila Mayor added.

Lacson said voters are only looking at the top candidates and are no longer interested in looking at the qualifications of other candidates.

“Nakapako tayo sa perceived winners, rightly or wrongly. What if nabibili nga ‘yung surveys? Not the survey firms ano but those…kasi naka-outsource naman ‘yan eh. Maraming nag-u-udyok sa akin bakit hindi natin alamin, pasukan ‘yang gumagawa ng field work para umangat tayo sa surveys? Sabi ko why should we do that? Lolokohin natin mga sarili natin?” he said.

Pulse Asia however insisted that its surveys are based on scientific data.

“For more than two decades, Pulse Asia employs scientific methods in conducting its surveys. We have also secured the integrity of our fieldwork across the years,” Pulse Asia Ronald Holmes said.