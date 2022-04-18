Latest News

Lacson clarifies ‘withdraw Leni’ call only came from Isko

Presidential candidate Ping Lacson clarified that he was not asking for the withdrawal of Vice President Leni Robredo from the presidential race, as opposed to the call of fellow candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

Lacson said on Sunday after the press conference that Moreno went off-script during their joint meeting in a Makati hotel.

The senator told the Inquirer. “I didn’t know and I had no idea he would do that

“In fairness to Mayor Isko, he made it clear that the ‘withdraw call’ was only his own.

“I don’t think I was blindsided, or at least it was intentional on the part of Mayor Isko. I think he was carried away by his recollection that VP Robredo earlier asked him to do the ‘supreme sacrifice’ and withdraw.”

Moreno’s campaign strategist Lito Banayo confirmed to the newspaper that the call for Robredo’s withdrawal was a personal statement of Moreno.

However, Banayo said that the withdrawal call was not a spur of the moment decision of Moreno.

“No, it was not emotional. As I have been repeatedly saying, the VP has a ceiling beyond which her numbers will not grow, which is basically in sync with what Secretary Gonzales opined. If her intent is to ensure a Marcos defeat, best for her to give way to those who might have a chance to breach her ceiling,” he said.

