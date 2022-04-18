Dubai sets up new dedicated court for inheritance cases

A special inheritance court within the Dubai Courts is now accessible for the public from now on.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, launched the new court in Dubai dedicated to hear cases of inheritance.

The cases and requests related to inheritance will be handled by a single judicial body. The cases exceeding AED 500,000 ($136,128) will be heard in the court and have to be heard within 30 days from the date of a filing. The litigation process should be settled within a year.

RELATED STORY: Woman told to pay AED 429,000 to siblings as inheritance money in Abu Dhabi

The new court will hear cases of the settlement of inheritance lawsuits, including inventory listing disputes, liquidation or division of inheritance among heirs, as well as civil, real estate, commercial lawsuits.

The decisions of the court are final and not subject to appeal by ordinary means.

“This court shortens the time wasted in litigation procedures and in referral of cases between specialised courts,” said Dubai Media office.