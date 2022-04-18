Dubai Police reunite woman detainee with infant

Dubai Police reunited a woman detainee with her infant as a humanitarian gesture.

The woman pleaded that she had no family members to take care of her baby.

RELATED STORY: AED 2M charity initiative to help prisoners pay their debts in UAE

Brigadier Dr Tariq Muhammad Noor Tahlak, director of Naif Police Station, said the woman was detained over a quarrel between her and a woman of African nationality.

Brig. Tahlak said within an hour after the woman approached one of the female officers and requested her to check on her 3-month-old baby, the Victim Support Team reunited the baby with his mother.

READ ON: UAE President pardons 540 prisoners ahead of Ramadan 2022

“We then arranged for their transfer to Dubai Women’s Prison in cooperation with the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, which is equipped with the required facilities for such cases, including healthcare facilities, medical professionals and nannies to take care of inmates’ infants and children,” he said.

Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, director of Women’s Prison in the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, said that they ensure that the child’s needs are catered to, “including appropriate food, personal and healthcare supplies and clothes in addition to providing the necessary vaccinations.”