Driving license theory tests in Sharjah now available online

Driving license theory tests in Sharjah are now available online.

The “Smart Theoretical Test” will reduce the rush of customers at the service centres and the residents can take their theory test online from anywhere in Sharjah.

Lt Col Rashid Ahmed Al Fardan, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, said with the new service those who intend to get a driving license need not to head to the customer happiness centres, affiliated to driving Institutes.

The “smart theory tests” service is the first of its kind in the licensing departments of the country and the theory test can be taken at home or at work.