Abu Dhabi courts handle 150,500 remote applications, 16,600 virtual cases in Q1 2022

The Abu Dhabi courts have handled 150,500 remote applications and 16,600 virtual cases in the first quarter of this year.

Apart from processing around 150,500 remote applications and hearing 16,678 cases via videoconference, 25,222 requests were completed during the same period by the Public Prosecution and 24,643 handled by the Notary Public.

The courts of Abu Dhabi have switched to remote litigation.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), said the use of artificial intelligence-backed smart and fast services have eased work.

