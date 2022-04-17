Philippines set to issue new Php 1,000 polymer note from April 18

The authorities in the Philippines are set to issue new polymer notes from April 18.

Earlier, the Philippines’ new 1,000-Peso note, the nation’s first made out of polymer, was disclosed to the public by President Rodrigo Duterte on April 5. The note is set to be introduced in phases from April 18.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: PH releases new design of Php1,000

The new note focuses on Philippine flora and fauna and its face features the Philippine eagle while scene of the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, a South Sea pearl, and a traditional T’nalak weave design appear on the back. The new note removes the photos of the national heroes with the BSP saying that the “flora and fauna demonstrate our pride and distinction as Filipinos. It will remind our people even of the pressing challenges of changing climate.”

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno earlier said, polymer banknotes will be issued alongside the 1,000-peso paper banknotes and these are better compared to paper banknotes and can be sanitized easily with less risk of damage to the banknotes.