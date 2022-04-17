Five-day holidays likely for 2022 Eid Al Fitr in UAE

The UAE residents are likely to enjoy a five-day holiday from April 30 as part of Eid Al Fitr celebrations which is expected on May 2.

The Emirates Astronomical Society (EAS) said that Eid Al Fitr could fall on May 2.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, EAS’ Board Chairman, said that the first day of Shawwal (which is also the first day of Eid Al Fitr) in the Islamic calendar is expected on Monday, May 2.

In case Ramadan is of 30 days, the UAE residents will enjoy a five-day weekend including on Saturday (April 30), Sunday (May 1), Monday (May 2 – Eid), Tuesday (May 3) and Wednesday (May 4).