Latest NewsEDITOR’S CHOICE

‘You have ‘K’ to choose our next leaders’: CBCP urges OFWs to cast votes at embassies, consulates

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

PH EMBASSY UAE PHOTO

The Catholics Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has urged overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to take part in the democratic process of choosing the country’s next leaders.

In an interview at Radio Veritas Bishop Ruperto Santos of Balanga, Vice Chairman of the CBCP Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People, said OFWs should find time in order to cast their ballots.

“We, at CBCP-ECMI, encourage our dear OFWs in their free time and make the best effort to go and vote in their respective embassies and consular offices,” Santos told Radio Veritas.

“Always remember you have ‘K’. Your vote is your Karapatan. Your vote is your Katungkulan. And your vote is your Kinabukasan,” he said.

The bishop then reminded voters to look for candidates who will look after the plight of the migrant sector.

“When you go out and vote, bear in mind your situation as OFWs. Vote for those who protect you from inhuman treatment and unjust practices; those who promote your rights and dignity; and those who prosecute those who victimized you,” he added.

The Consulate General in Dubai announced that it is open to conduct the national elections on Maundy Thursday, April 14, and Good Friday, April 15.

The UAE is the most vote-rich country for the 2022 elections, with 17% of the total 1.69 million overseas voters worldwide.

The month-long voting period for Filipinos in the UAE kicked off last April 10 and runs until May 9, 2022.

The voting schedules are as follows:

Philippine Embassy in the UAE (for Abu Dhabi / Al Ain / Al Dhafra)
11 April to 8 May: 7:30am – 3:30pm
9 May (Monday): 7:00am – 3:00pm
Location: W-48, Street No. 8, Sector 2-23, Plot 51, Al Qubaisat, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Philippine Consulate in Dubai (for Dubai / Sharjah / Ajman / Fujairah / Ras Al Khaimah / Umm Al Quwain)
10 April – 8 May: 8:00 am – 9:00 pm
9 May: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Location: Villa 234-851 Al Qusais 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Click here for the certified list of candidates (from President to Senators).

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

2020 01 23T212229Z 1082620674 RC2XLE98G8Q1 RTRMADP 2 CHINA HEALTH 1

COVID-19 still a global emergency, World Health Organization warns

2 hours ago
PFIZER ROLLOUT. Manila residents wait in line for the rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Manila Prince Hotel in Ermita on Tuesday (May 18, 2021). An initial 900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available so far. (PNA photo by Avito C. Dalan)

DOH warns: COVID-19 active cases may hit 25,000 daily if health protocols disregarded

4 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 04 14 at 2.13.31 PM

PH Consulate in Dubai remains open for Overseas Voting on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday

7 hours ago
PIA WURTZBACH

‘Naninindigan ako para kay Leni’: Pia Wurtzbach casts vote in Abu Dhabi, expresses support for Leni Robredo

1 day ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button