‘You have ‘K’ to choose our next leaders’: CBCP urges OFWs to cast votes at embassies, consulates

The Catholics Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has urged overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to take part in the democratic process of choosing the country’s next leaders.

In an interview at Radio Veritas Bishop Ruperto Santos of Balanga, Vice Chairman of the CBCP Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People, said OFWs should find time in order to cast their ballots.

“We, at CBCP-ECMI, encourage our dear OFWs in their free time and make the best effort to go and vote in their respective embassies and consular offices,” Santos told Radio Veritas.

“Always remember you have ‘K’. Your vote is your Karapatan. Your vote is your Katungkulan. And your vote is your Kinabukasan,” he said.

The bishop then reminded voters to look for candidates who will look after the plight of the migrant sector.

“When you go out and vote, bear in mind your situation as OFWs. Vote for those who protect you from inhuman treatment and unjust practices; those who promote your rights and dignity; and those who prosecute those who victimized you,” he added.

The Consulate General in Dubai announced that it is open to conduct the national elections on Maundy Thursday, April 14, and Good Friday, April 15.

The UAE is the most vote-rich country for the 2022 elections, with 17% of the total 1.69 million overseas voters worldwide.

The month-long voting period for Filipinos in the UAE kicked off last April 10 and runs until May 9, 2022.

The voting schedules are as follows:

Philippine Embassy in the UAE (for Abu Dhabi / Al Ain / Al Dhafra)

11 April to 8 May: 7:30am – 3:30pm

9 May (Monday): 7:00am – 3:00pm

Location: W-48, Street No. 8, Sector 2-23, Plot 51, Al Qubaisat, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Philippine Consulate in Dubai (for Dubai / Sharjah / Ajman / Fujairah / Ras Al Khaimah / Umm Al Quwain)

10 April – 8 May: 8:00 am – 9:00 pm

9 May: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Location: Villa 234-851 Al Qusais 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Click here for the certified list of candidates (from President to Senators).