PH Consulate in Dubai remains open for Overseas Voting on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai will remain open on Maundy Thursday, April 14, and Good Friday, April 15, for the conduct of the Overseas Voting.

However, it will close for other consular services on these dates in observance of the Holy Week holiday.

“Following the announcement of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and in accordance with Presidential Proclamation No. 1236 dated October 2021, please be informed that the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and Northern Emirates will be closed on the 14 and 15 April 2022 in observance of Maundy Thursday and Good Friday,” its statement read.

“A Duty Officer will be available to take emergency calls during the period through +971 4 220 7100 while the Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) hotline numbers are +971 56 501 5756 and +971 56 501 5755/,” it added.

The first three days of the overseas voting in the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai had a strong turnout. Many land-based overseas Filipino workers were showing up as early as 7:00am.

The month-long voting period for Overseas Filipinos in the UAE runs from April 10 to May 9, 2022.

The voting schedules are as follows:

Philippine Embassy in the UAE (for Abu Dhabi / Al Ain / Al Dhafra)
11 April to 8 May: 7:30am – 3:30pm
9 May (Monday): 7:00am – 3:00pm
Location: W-48, Street No. 8, Sector 2-23, Plot 51, Al Qubaisat, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Philippine Consulate in Dubai (for Dubai / Sharjah / Ajman / Fujairah / Ras Al Khaimah / Umm Al Quwain)
10 April – 8 May: 8:00 am – 9:00 pm
9 May: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Location: Villa 234-851 Al Qusais 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

 

