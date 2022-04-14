COVID-19 still a global emergency, World Health Organization warns

The World Health Organization (WHO) stressed on Wednesday that COVID-19 remains to be a public health danger and that countries should not drop their guards all at once.

Some countries have started to ease restrictions and drastically reduced the testing capacity to detect the virus.

WHO experts reiterated the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.

“Now is not the time to let our guard down — on the contrary, and this is an extremely strong recommendation,” committee chair Didier Houssin told a press conference.

“The situation is far from over with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, the circulation of the virus is still very active, mortality remains high and the virus is evolving in an unpredictable way,” the French official added.

The committee also warned that it’s not yet time to relax restrictions against COVID-19.

“Now is not the time for relaxation on this virus, nor weakness in surveillance, testing and reporting, nor laxity in public and social health measures and no resignation when it comes to vaccination,” the WHO official said.

The committee of experts formed by WHO meets every three months to discuss the development in the COVID-19 pandemic.

It concluded that the pandemic still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) — the highest level of alert of the WHO.

“The committee unanimously agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic still constitutes an extraordinary event that continues to adversely affect the health of populations around the world, and poses an ongoing risk of international spread,” the experts said.

The Department of Health has warned of the possibility of another COVID-19 surge in May if people continue to disregard the existing minimum health standards.

Projections from DOH experts said that active cases may go as high as half a million in Metro Manila if the decline in minimum health standards continue.